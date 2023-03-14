Research Analysts Set Expectations for Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Molecular Transport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s FY2027 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMTI. Bank of America lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Applied Molecular Transport Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Founders Fund VI Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Fund VI Management LLC now owns 826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 446,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 266,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.