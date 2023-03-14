Reviewing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Douglas Emmett and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 2 3 2 0 2.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 4 0 3.00

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus target price of $20.22, indicating a potential upside of 58.85%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.27%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

97.3% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Emmett and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $824.57 million 2.71 $97.14 million $0.55 23.15 CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.53 $3.16 million ($0.08) -211.30

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Douglas Emmett pays out 138.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out -1,982.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 10.66% 2.30% 1.00% CTO Realty Growth 3.84% 0.70% 0.37%

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats CTO Realty Growth on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005, and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.