Roblox Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.