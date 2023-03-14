Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $95,310.36 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,725.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

