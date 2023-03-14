Royal Bank of Canada Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$198.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSP. Veritas Investment Research cut WSP Global to a sell rating and set a C$147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$187.55.
Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$172.97 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$181.00. The stock has a market cap of C$21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$170.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
