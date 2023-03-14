Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,138,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 358,979 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 654,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 109,432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RMT opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

