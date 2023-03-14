RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

