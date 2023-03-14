Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

