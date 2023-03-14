Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
SAGE opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.15.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Stories
