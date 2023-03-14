Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,312,606 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $107,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

