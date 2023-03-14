Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,390 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $35,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 203,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen Trading Up 14.5 %

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,254 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,263 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $202.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.02.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.