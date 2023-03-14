Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $228.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $202.86. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,254 shares of company stock worth $23,701,263. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

