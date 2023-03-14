Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $97.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 2.6 %

SIGI opened at $92.22 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.