SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SentinelOne were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of S. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

