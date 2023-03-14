ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 45.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 292,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after buying an additional 91,023 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $414.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.33, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

