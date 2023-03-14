Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

