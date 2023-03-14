Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 34.06% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $11.19 on Monday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

