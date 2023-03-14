Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Rises By 45.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,580,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 16,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE AEM opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $540,189,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

