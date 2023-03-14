Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Grows By 13.7%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APG. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 169,647 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in APi Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 364,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

