Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Grows By 14.0%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

Artemis Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ARGTF opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

