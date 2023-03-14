Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Increases By 43.3%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

