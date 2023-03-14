Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Grows By 43.3%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

