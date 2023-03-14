Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Grows By 43.8%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from $1.65 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

