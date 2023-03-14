Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Grows By 42.6%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 799,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $905,251.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,991,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,804. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %
DFIN opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $50.38.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.
