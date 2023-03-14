Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Grows By 42.6%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 799,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $905,251.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,991,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,804. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $94,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $50.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

See Also

