Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Rises By 33.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFDI opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $67.02.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.