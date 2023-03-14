Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Rises By 33.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RFDI opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $67.02.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
