Short Interest in GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Expands By 14.2%

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GEE Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in GEE Group by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 597.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.