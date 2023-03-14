Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Increases By 46.1%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 13th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $227.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

