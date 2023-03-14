Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Increases By 46.1%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 13th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 15.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $227.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.57.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
