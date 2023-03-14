Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Grows By 43.3%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.51. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.