Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Grows By 43.3%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.
Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.51. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.