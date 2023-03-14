Short Interest in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Rises By 45.1%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of LPTX stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.