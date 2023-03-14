Short Interest in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Rises By 45.1%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

About Leap Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 633,666 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.