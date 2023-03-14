Short Interest in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Increases By 33.3%

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

