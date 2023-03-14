Short Interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expands By 13.8%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 29.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lovesac by 333.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lovesac Stock Down 5.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

LOVE opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.