Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Increases By 16.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,122,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 2,688,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,220.0 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDSF opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. Zalando has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

