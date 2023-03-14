Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
