Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $89,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 35,709 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.

Shares of SLAB opened at $168.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

