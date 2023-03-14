Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $111.50.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a $0.8586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

