Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

