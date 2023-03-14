Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sonder in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Sonder’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Sonder in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sonder Trading Up 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Sonder

Shares of SOND opened at $0.96 on Monday. Sonder has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sonder in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Francis Davidson bought 29,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,444,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,699.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 75,188 shares of company stock worth $81,238 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonder

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Featured Stories

