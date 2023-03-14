SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Michael Zagorsek Sells 42,500 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $46,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.