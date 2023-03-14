Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $98,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 2,204,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,766,000 after buying an additional 129,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,405,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.3 %

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Shares of SWX opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading

