Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 187,403 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,403 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $9,097,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $385,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $5,751,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

