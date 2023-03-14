State Street Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,263,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,008 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $778,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,899 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,205,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,264,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 648,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.