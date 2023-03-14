State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,619,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,693 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $791,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.34. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.79.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

