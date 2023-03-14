State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,546,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682,860 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 10.94% of National Retail Properties worth $779,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

