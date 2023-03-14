State Street Corp Has $635.71 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,176,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,975,979 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Workday worth $635,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $181.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.31. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

