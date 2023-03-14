State Street Corp Has $664.93 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State Street Corp increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,211,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $664,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

