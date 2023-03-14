State Street Corp Has $750.20 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,665,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.65% of International Paper worth $750,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.