State Street Corp Has $770.42 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.28% of Northern Trust worth $770,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,568.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 353,811 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

