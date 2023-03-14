State Street Corp Has $800.46 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.79% of CDW worth $800,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $188.42 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.28 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

