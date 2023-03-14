State Street Corp Has $809.48 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,513,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $809,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.1 %

MLM opened at $333.79 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

