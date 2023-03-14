State Street Corp Has $820.24 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $820,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Down 27.3 %

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

