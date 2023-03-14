State Street Corp Has $827.06 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,341,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.86% of Raymond James worth $827,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

